TILTON — Join abstract artist Krista Doran for her class Beginner Abstract Art for Creative Flow. This is a fun beginner class to learn abstract art using different mediums. It is an eight-week course that will be held Sundays from 9-11 a.m. at the LRAA Gallery, 120 Laconia Rd. Suite 132 Tilton. The first class will begin January 3, to kick off the New Year with some fun creativity.
For more information contact Krista Doran: 603-833-7795 or marblestudiosllc@gmail.com.
