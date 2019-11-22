MEREDITH — Anyone looking for ways to destress during the busy holiday season may join Catherine Turgeon on Saturday, Dec. 7, to learn about emotional freedom technique, or tapping. Free sessions will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Meredith Whole Living Center, 48 Main St. Turgeon, a certified wellness consultant and energy practitioner, will be holding half-hour, small group sessions to teach a simple tool to help clear the emotional blocks that interfere with living a healthy, balanced life. This introduction covers the basic technique and ways it can be used. Space is limited, and reservations can be made by calling Meredith Whole Living Center at 603-279-0007.
