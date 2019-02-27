LACONIA — The Leadership Lakes Region cohort recently participated in Economic Issues Day. The schedule was planned by graduates Jared Guilmett, Brendan Connolly and Ali Pelletier, working with Leadership Lakes Program Coordinator Jennifer McLean.
Opechee Inn & Spa in Lakeport hosted the morning session, where the group received an economic overview from Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. Local realtor Mike Gagnon of JG Realty moderated a panel discussion about commercial real estate with Chris Walkley, commercial lender from Bank of New Hampshire; Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Property Developers and Nate Dickey, owner of Keller Williams Coastal, Lakes and Mountains Realty. Local entrepreneur, Ryan Barton, CEO of Mainstay Technologies, gave a keynote address on leadership in business. O Steak & Seafood catered lunch for the group. Then the group visited seven small business owners who described the challenges, rewards and successes of running a business. Owners from a diverse sector of the Lakes Region economy participated, including auto restoration, engineering, doll manufacturing, landscaping, winery operations, septic and associated services and a bicycle shop.
From the Opechee Inn, the group went to the Madeira, USA plant, and learned about the manufacturing plant and its impact locally, nationally and internationally. The group then traveled to the Kettlehead Brewery in Tilton where Gifford facilitated a panel discussion on workforce development, featuring Justin Slattery from Belknap Economic Development Council, Will Stewart from Stay, Work & Play NH and Andy Duncan, professor and workforce development coordinator at Lakes Region Community College.
The day ended with a presentation by one of owners of Kettlehead, describing the risks of starting up a brewery, why they chose Tilton, and its acceptance and success. “This was a jam-packed day but it gave our class a real understanding of the Lakes Region’s economy. Jared, Brendan and Ali did a fantastic job planning our multiple events today,” said Jennifer McLean. “And it is always nice to have Leadership Lakes Alumni like Karmen, Justin, Mike, Chris, Carmen and Bob share their experiences and expertise with the class,” she added. For more information about Leadership Lakes Region, visit www.leadershiplakesregon.org.
