Passed down to Sue Needleman, a member of the congregation at Temple B'nai Israel, from her grandfather
Editor's note: This recipe corrects an earlier version published Dec. 4.
makes approximately 25 latkes, 3 inches each
Ingredients
6 baking potatoes
1 carrot
2 medium onions
4 large eggs
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
10 fl oz. vegetable oil
Directions
Place 2 unpeeled potatoes that have been washed, dried, and cut into quarters into a food processor. Pulse to shredded consistency. Pour into salad spinner and spin the liquid out of the potatoes. Remove potatoes to a large bowl or pot. Remove liquid from salad spinner. Continue until all potatoes are chopped. Peel carrots and cut into quarters. Pulse to shredded consistency. If there is liquid from the carrots, spin in salad spinner and add carrots to potatoes. Peel onions and cut into quarters. Pulse to chop. Put onions in salad spinner to remove liquid and add onions to the potatoes and carrots. Add 4 beaten eggs and mix evenly. Stir in 1/3 cup of all-purpose flour and combine evenly. Heat vegetable oil in large frying pan at medium heat. Using a large spoon with a bowl roughly 4 by 2.5 inches (or a 1/4 cup measuring cup), place latke mixture into hot oil. Press down slightly if needed. Fry until golden brown and turn over. Fry the other side until golden brown. When each latke is done, remove to a cooling rack placed over brown paper (open brown grocery bags — or use paper towels). To freeze: Cool completely and freeze single layers with wax paper in between each layer in large, covered aluminum pans.
