The Laconia Human Relations Committee will hold a forum on the Holocaust and genocide education Wednesday, July 21, at 5 p.m. at the Belknap Mill.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation, which passed the Senate unanimously and the House by a vote of 299 in favor, 17 opposed), on July 23, 2020. The legislation requires that some form of basic Holocaust and genocide education to be taught in all New Hampshire schools. With the enactment of this legislation, NH became the 14th state to require such education.
The nation is experiencing difficult times, with a resurgence of dark, dangerous acts and rhetoric. History — in particular, unremembered, and inaccurately remembered history — repeats itself. Many remember the horrific images of the Holocaust and other genocides. Unfortunately, fewer remember the causes, origins, and methods of the perpetrators. It is important to remember those of prominence and the many people who at personal risk provided shelter, comfort, and rescued victims. This generation owes this education to the next generation, and the next, and to the memory of those who perished, as well as to the memory of those who fought against and are fighting against genocide.
