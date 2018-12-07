CONCORD — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs held their Fall Field Meeting at the Concord Country Club, welcoming a new statewide club, the GFWC NH Leadership Club, which currently has 10 members.
Forty-five women from 24 clubs attended the event, which featured the recognition awards presented at the international convention in in St. Louis last June.
Members helped to celebrate 100 years of community service for the Exeter Women’s Club, which received a certificate of appreciation. That club will be retired next year, but Exeter has two other clubs, the Girls in Action for high school students volunteering in their community, and the Exeter Area GFWC. It meets at on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Exeter Senior Citizens Center. Any former members of the Exeter Woman's Club are welcome to attend.
New Hampshire President Anne Englehardt’s project is called Nurturing Good Mental Health through Awareness, and retired New Hampshire Chief Justice John Broderick spoke about the organization Change Direction.org/nh.
“We need to talk about mental health for a change," he said. "Early detection and treatment yield great success.”
He reviewed the five most common signs of mental illness.
For more information about the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, see gfwcnh.org or gfwc.org.
— Carol Waters
