LACONIA — For seven years, the Irwin Automotive Group has donated 100 turkeys in the month of November, and is encouraging friends, neighbors and customers to do the same. Irwin partners with St. Vincent de Paul, who hosts one of the largest turkey drives in the Lakes Region. Since beginning these efforts, they have collected over 20,000 turkeys to distribute to families in need. The St. Vincent de Paul Annual Turkey Donation Drive helps make Thanksgiving dinner possible for those in need.
