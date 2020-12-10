TILTON — Artist Acacia Rogers will be teaching a 6 week fine art drawing course. It will be held in the LRAA Gallery, 120 Laconia Road (Tanger Outlets), Suite 132, Tilton NH.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dates are as follows: January 12, 19, 26, February 2, 9, 16
This 6 week beginner-friendly class will cover in detail the principals and techniques of drawing what you see accurately with depth and realism. Including the use of various media and practices to draw both from life and photography. Covering various subjects from still life to anatomy, Acacia will teach the importance of drawing skills, how to hold your drawing tool, how to use different materials, proportion and shading, and much more, with plenty of one on one guidance and group critique.
This course will be a great compliment to any painting education, an excellent refresher for an intermediate artist, or a perfect start for a beginner. Join her in January to take your drawing to the next level and learn what you can really do! Students will bring their own supplies. A supply list can be found at AcaciaRogers.wix.com/FineArt under the "Workshops" tab.
To learn more or sign up: Email: AcaciaRogersArt@gmail.com or Visit- AcaciaRogers.wix.com/FineArt
