Interlakes Community Caregivers recently elected new members and officers to its board of directors. Pictured at the recent annual meeting are the 2019-2020 board of directors Lee Woodworth, Center Harbor; Peter Van Winkle, Sandwich; Rich Crocker, Meredith; Marie Samaha, Moultonborough; George Jewell, vice president and treasurer, Meredith; David Hughes, president, Center Harbor; Robin Woodaman, secretary, Moultonborough; Jonathan James, Meredith; Darlene Fritz, Moultonborough, and Connie Cunningham, Sandwich. Absent is Susan Gutchess, Sandwich. (Courtesy photo)