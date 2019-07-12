MEREDITH — Six new members were recently elected to the Interlakes Community Caregivers Board of Directors.
“We are excited to welcome these new Board members who bring a wealth of talent and experience to complement our current Board,” said Ann Sprague, executive director.
Newly elected Board members to three-year terms are Marie Samaha of Moultonborough, Susan Gutchess and Peter Van Winkle of Sandwich, and Lee Woodworth of Center Harbor. Connie Cunningham of Sandwich and Jonathan James of Meredith, who had been appointed last year to fill vacancies, were also elected to three-year terms.
Samaha is a retired elementary school principal from Elm Street School in Laconia, with a master's degree in administration and supervision education. Other board experience includes Moultonborough Conservation Commission, St. Charles Church Council, and Sandwich Women’s Club. She currently serves as supervisor of the checklist for Moultonborough.
Gutchess has been a lifelong summer resident of Sandwich, living there six months each year since retirement. She graduated from Smith College and the Yale School of Management. Her professional career focused on financial management and planned giving at the National Trust for Historic Preservation and at The Nature Conservancy. She also serves on the boards of the Squam Lakes Conservation Society and the International Student House in Washington, D.C.
Van Winkle graduated from Denison University, received a master's of business administration in finance from Columbia University and is a chartered financial analyst from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts. He is a retired investment banker and security analyst. Van Winkle currently serves his community as chair of the Sandwich Zoning Board and has previously served on the board and as president of the Sandwich Home Industries, Squam Lakes Association and Chocorua Island Association.
Woodworth is retired with a professional background in finance and business management, having been the general manager of J.L. McIntosh in the greater Boston area. Other volunteer experience includes serving on the Long Range Planning Committee for the Center Harbor Congregational Church and as trustee of the trust funds for the town of Center Harbor. A former Community Caregivers volunteer driver, He is returning in this capacity as well.
Cunningham has history as a Community Caregivers volunteer, beginning previously with Sandwich Caregivers. She currently serves as a coordinator, public relations committee member, volunteer driver when needed, and created the new newsletter. Cunningham is a retired educator from the Inter-Lakes School District. Other volunteer experience includes the Benz Trust Scholarship Committee, president and food coordinator of the Community Food Center, and treasurer of the Friends of the Wentworth Library.
James currently serves as chair of the Meredith Selectboard and as a Meredith Library trustee. Prior board experience includes eight years with the Spaulding Youth Center on the board of directors and as a trustee.
At the 2019 annual board of directors meeting, David Hughes of Center Harbor, president; George Jewell of Meredith, vice president and treasurer; and Robin Woodaman of Moultonborough, secretary were elected. Other board members are Richard Crocker of Meredith and Darlene Fritz of Moultonborough.
For more information, call 603-253-9275, visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org or follow ICCI on Facebook @InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.