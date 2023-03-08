MEREDITH — The following students were named to the academic honor roll for the 2022-23 second semester at Inter-Lakes High School:
Grade 12
High Honors: Tyler Bailey, Jared Bixby, Joscelyn Boucher, Kalan Brunell, Dagon Burr, Paolo Cao, Will Carpentiere, Hannah Coleman, Charles Despres, Katelyn DeTolla, Kelli Goewey, Sara Harris, Austin Keenan, Bailey Kuczkowski, Bradley Leberman, Alexis Lopes, Alissa McCarthy, Molly Moynihan, Haley Pimley, Ray Ralston, Olivia Richards, Wynter Santos, Gianna Tearno, Joshua Thomas, Egan Towle, Victoria Weisman.
Honors: Joseph Doda, Ruby Preisendorfer, Sam Tredo.
Honorable Mention: Jose Alvarez, Jaime Barrera, Thayer Bonner, Curtis Dow, Craig Dunn, Roland Hoag, Gaige Huckins, Kaelan Keniston, Hannah Pratt.
Grade 11
High Honors: Hayley Doda, Diana Harding, Eloise Moore, Abram Weil-Cooley.
Honors: Benoit Beaudoin, Eli Cao, James Copeland, Emma Dubois, Lincoln Ferrante, Riley Ferrante, Xander Gonzalez, Alexander Harbour, Brodin Hart, Ronan Hird, Lola Hodgman, Peyton Hoyt, Olivia Kimball, Justin Knowles, Kamryn Lamarre, Cole McIntosh, Robert McPherson, Cailyn Richard, William Richards, Lily Richardson, Ethan Stinson, Victoria Stuart, Brian Uylenbroeck, Andrew Weiss, Carter Wilmot.
Grade 10
High Honors: Alec Adorno, Laura Cove, Calvin Despres, Brogan Donnelly, Cecilia Hornkohl, Leopold Kusch, Isaac Nudd-Homeyer, Tagel Ort, Keegan Snyder, Ruby Walker.
Honors: Dominic Conforti, Hazel Dassori-Kaye, Lola Ferrante, Aiden Fitts, Meredith Gerken, Sebastian Hart, Garrett Hayward, Madison Jutton, Lianna Keenan, Mason Lakis, Jennifer Madigan, Ethan Palmer, Mackenzie Rogers, Autumn Sheehan, Delaney Sleeper, Logan Smith, Aidan Snyder, Connor South.
Grade 9
High Honors: Elise Beauboeuf, Christopher Boksanke, Hayden Brunell, Tyler Coleman, Estelle Good, Mekhi Hackett, Zoya Hart, Lillian Lybrand, Aleksandar Pizzuti, Aiden Price, Peyton Rolfe, Jenna Spiegler, David Walker, Thea Wright.
Honors: Riley Anderson, Benjamin Bailey, Mary Banker, Benjamin Bousquet, Wyatt Buhrman, Giann Carranza, Claire Clark, Cole Dembiec, Elizabeth Downing-Hall, Samuel Fullerton, Milo Greene, Nolan Harrington, Angelina Healey, Nicholas Jacques, Paige LaFavre, Aiden Lentine, Abigail Lincoln, Augustus Marshall, Kiera Moynihan, Jack Nedeau, Maria Nedeau, Nolan Streeter, Keagan Swanker, Trafton Taylor, Alison Tichy, Daniel Weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.