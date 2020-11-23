MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes Service Club in Meredith collected over 3,000 pairs of socks in October to benefit their neighbors in need. The socks will benefit organizations throughout the Lakes Region and the state.
The socks were distributed to six organizations on Thursday, Nov. 19. The following organizations working with children, youth, and the homeless population were thrilled about the donation: Isaiah 61 Cafe, The Salvation Army of Laconia, The Belknap House, The Pass Along Foster Care Program, Spaulding Academy and Family Services, and the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region.
This was truly a community effort! Thank you to the local media outlets for spreading the word about the sock drive. Thank you to the drop off locations: The Meredith, Laconia and Gilford Rotary Clubs, Lakes Region Dance of Meredith, All Brite Cleaning and Restoration of Gilford, Picnic Rocks Farm in Meredith, Life Church of Laconia, St. Charles Church of Meredith, and Meredith Savings Bank. Thank you to the hundreds of people who participated in this random act of kindness.
Over the past seven years, the Inter-Lakes School Community had donated over 10,000 pairs of socks to those in need.
