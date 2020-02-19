MEREDITH — Students in the Future Business Leaders of America chapter at Inter-Lakes Middle and High School held FBLA Week Feb. 2-9. They started the week with an act of service, making blankets, hats and scarfs to donate to people experiencing homelessness. The group also showed appreciation for their teachers with baked treats and coffee. Students also delivered notes of gratitude to their teachers, and showed appreciation for fellow students with Valentine's Day pencils. The week ended with a cupcake social and an Everybody Loves FBLA! dance for the middle school.
“Having kids that are willing to do good things for others in the world is a step in the right direction. This is a perfect example of how people need to put in the effort for others to receive that effort back in return. Little things lead to bigger things,” said FBLA member Andrew Spicuzza.
“Every little thing we can do to make a difference matters," added FBLA member Taylor Ambrose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.