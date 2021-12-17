GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a four-week session of ice skating lessons for children ages four and up this January. Lessons will be led by professional ice skating instructor, Jennifer Tondreau and will be held on Monday mornings from Jan. 10 – Jan.31 (in the event a day is canceled because of poor weather or ice conditions, it will be made up the week(s) following Jan. 31).
Lessons will be 30 minutes in length and will begin at 9:30 a.m. Participants must provide their own skates and helmet. Registration forms are available in the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office or can be downloaded off the department’s website at www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office at 603-527-4722.
