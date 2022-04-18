LACONIA — Students from the Building Construction and Plumbing & Heating classes at the Huot Tech Center work as professionals alongside their instructors and volunteers from the Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association. This hands-on project brings students through the process of building a home from the design and strategic planning to framing, roofing, finish work and completion — an affordable home ready to be purchased.
Ray Boelig, past president and member of LRBRA, volunteers to aid students with the HUOT Student Built House program. “I recently retired from my job but this program was something that I had to keep being a part of,” said Boelig.
Participating in Student Built House advances students in more ways than just knowledge about home construction. During their work, they form connections with professionals.
Earlier this year, LRBRA invited their members to meet students from the building and HVAC classes at the Huot Tech Center to learn how local trades people got into their respective careers. After the discussions everyone moved to the Building Shop to check out the new building project currently underway.
Students got to show off their handywork as they showcased the newest building project. The current build is 12’ x 36’ and the fifth home built through this program. Upon completion, it will be sold and set onto a homeowners pre-existing foundation. The 430SF custom built home will be a bargain for the right buyer. It has a slightly larger footprint than last year’s model. The home will have a homey cabin feel with clear pine interior walls and ceiling, hardwood flooring, and rustic maple cabinets. Exterior features include warm brown tones on the cedar siding and trim, a black metal roof and a large picture window in the living room, noted Patti Phelps from All in the Details, part of the design team. Kurt Clason from Clason Remodeling provided the CAD drawings which were reviewed by the Huot instructors to make sure that the build provides optimal learning opportunities for all of the students.
The one-bedroom home includes many amenities including: radiant heat, refrigerator, gas range, washer/dryer, microwave and custom-made cabinetry.
Last year's home that was sold and featured on the Lakes Region Parade of Homes tour can be viewed at: lakesregionparadeofhomes.com (House #3). If you are interested in learning more, the 2022 student built home is for sale and will be completed this year. The home is estimated to be available for sale starting in the low $80ks range. There are many custom features and quality materials donated by generous businesses. The potential buyer is responsible for land, site-work, hook-ups, transportation and finishing details. To learn more, please contact lakesregionbuilders@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.