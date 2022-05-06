SANBORNTON — The Sanbornton Historic District Commission will hold a day of seminars on Saturday, May 21 at the Town Hall on Meeting House Hill Road starting at 9:30 a.m. These workshops will be facilitated by experts from the Historic New England organization.
The morning program begins at 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. and features an overview of Historic New England’s preservation philosophy and the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Treatment of Historical Properties including preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and reconstruction. Along with this review of preservation principles, this session will delve into typical architectural styles of buildings in Sanbornton and surrounding areas and provide a framework for identifying character defining features at their properties.
Following a lunch break from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the afternoon program will begin at 1 p.m. running to 3:30 p.m. At this afternoon session, attendees will learn how to apply the information from the learned morning program, as they undertake routine maintenance and consider larger projects at their properties. Attendees will learn how to perform an annual conditions assessment at their homes and address smaller maintenance projects to avoid larger, more costly, and invasive repairs. This session will also provide information on what to consider when making changes or planning larger projects and best practices for increasing the energy efficiency in old or historic homes without compromising the building’s character.
This event is made possible in part with grant funding from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior through the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources. As such they are all open to the public in addition to residents of the Sanbornton Historic District. The Historic District was established by vote of the Town in 1984.
Save the date for a Virtual Walking Program of the Sanbornton Historic District with Mae Williams, Historic Preservation Consultant, June 23 at 7 p.m. at the Sanbornton Historical Society’s Lane Tavern. This is another program funded through the NH Division of Historic Preservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.