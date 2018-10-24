TILTON — White Tiger Karate will host the 14th Annual Morgans Memorial Haunted Hike, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26-27, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
The event will include food concessions, a bonfire and bounce house, as well as a haunted walk, not recommended for young children after 7 p.m.
The walk will take place at 142 Calef Hill Road, and admission is $5, or $20 for a family. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
This fundraising event is to help families in need. For more information, visit www.WhiteTigerKarate.net, or call 603-998-9012.
