MEREDITH — The Altrusa Club of Meredith is offering their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and guests may start to come in at 5 p.m. The menu includes ham and baked beans with cole slaw and rolls. Dessert will be chocolate cake with ice cream.
The meal is free, though donations are gratefully accepted and will be used to fund future dinners.
As winter approaches, check the school cancellation policy, if school is canceled the community dinner will also be canceled.
For more information, please visit the Meredith Altrusa website: altrusameredithnh.org.
