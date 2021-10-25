LACONIA — After last year’s successful event, Laconia Parks and Rec will be hosting a trick-or-treating event at Opechee Park again this year. Halloween at Opechee Park will take place Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
New Spectrum Lighting will once again be helping set up and make everything look incredible. There will be a DJ with Halloween music and the Wicked Witches of the Lakes Region will be dancing.
Parks and Rec is in need of volunteer candy givers. If you love Halloween but would rather hand out candy at this awesome event, contact Laconia Parks & Rec at 603-524-5046 or e-mail parks@LaconiaNH.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.