PLYMOUTH — The GOT LUNCH! Plymouth Steering Committee is making plans for the summer program.
Through the end of June, GOT LUNCH! Plymouth volunteers will be working with SAU 48 to help parents pick up breakfast and lunch bags from Plymouth Elementary School. Beginning Monday, July 6, the GOT LUNCH! program will start pickup in a new location.
The program is moving from Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church to Plymouth State University. Volunteers will work out of Prospect Dining Hall, 8 High St., Mondays, 8-9 a.m.
Parents should register by visiting gotlunchplymouth.org. Registration forms are also available at Plymouth Elementary School, Monday and Wednesday, 8-9 a.m. The need for volunteers this year is limited. With questions, call Margaret Salt at 603-536-3698.
