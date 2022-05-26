LACONIA — Got Lunch! Laconia is entering its 12th year of providing healthy lunches to kids in our community. The program has been successful because of the many volunteers who help every Monday morning during the summer. This year Got Lunch! Laconia is looking for a few people willing to drive and/or ride with the driver to deliver food to homes. It usually takes two hours between 8 and 11 a.m. There will be a training on Friday, June 3 at 5 p.m. for all drivers.
There is also a need for middle or high school students to help carry the food bags from set-up to the delivery vehicles. It’s a great way to see the program in action and earn Community Service credit.
If interested in volunteering in any capacity, send an email to Gotlnch@gmail.com.
A weeks worth of lunch food will be delivered to homes every Monday morning from June 27-August 29. (Except on a Tuesday following the 4th of July holiday.) If you would like to register your family to receive food bags, information and on-line registration is available at www.gotlunchlaconia.com.
