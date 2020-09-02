LACONIA — GOT LUNCH! Laconia concluded the 10th year of the program, delivering groceries to an average of 540 children this year for 11 weeks of the summer.
Vista Foods, a partner of Associated Grocers of New England, produced the dairy vouchers distributed each week, and supplied all needed bread, fruit and baby carrots. Robert Fitzpatrick, store manager, and Jordan Swanson and Michelle Dion went above and beyond what was expected of employees to make sure there was enough food for distribution.
Irwin Marine, seven-year community partner, donated a canoe, kayak, game changer pad and $250 gift certificate that were auctioned off to feed nearly 15 children for the entire summer.
The Laconia School District has been another important partner of the program.
Team coordinators worked with a smaller crew of volunteers than usual due to COVID-19, meaning more work for each volunteer. The Cereal Heroes of Pleasant Street School were recruited to carry bags packed with food from the church hall to delivery cars.
The GOT LUNCH! Advisory Board reports that over the 10 years of the program and 100 delivery days, 260,000 meals have been delivered, with over 240,000 pounds of product, no serious injuries, no government financial assistance, and much support from Laconia school and city employees, residents and businesses.
