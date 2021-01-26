MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program recently elected Cathy Sleeper, Ronald Jonash, Natalie Taylor, and Jonathan Sallinen to the GMP Board of Directors. Kelly Chapman and Janet Sanguedolce were welcomed as Alternates to the GMP Board.
Cathy Sleeper is the branch and business development manager of the main office for Meredith Village Savings Bank. She was previously the branch services manager for MVSB’s Ashland office and has been a familiar face to the communities of Ashland, Plymouth and Meredith for over 10 years. Cathy has been an active member of the Career Partnership Program for the Greater Meredith Program. She also has been a longtime volunteer for the Inter-Lakes School District and for various organizations in local youth sports. Cathy resides in Meredith with her family.
Ron Jonash has been a resident of Meredith for almost 20 years. He is currently a senior partner and co-founder of the Center for Innovation Excellence and Leadership. Ron’s background brings a wide breadth of experience to the board from global initiatives to urban and rural economic planning and development.
Natalie Taylor’s optical boutique, Artisan Eyewear opened on Main St. in 2018. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Rhode Island and she lives in Meredith. Natalie has been involved with the Greater Meredith Program since 2019 on the promotions committee where she spearheaded the Main Street Scavenger Hunt.
Jon Sallinen grew up in Camden, Maine and attended the University of New Hampshire. He has over 18 years of experience in hospitality and has been involved with 70+ hotels all over the country. Jon joined Mill Falls at the Lake as General Manager in May of 2019 and resides in Chatham, NH.
Kelly Chapman owns and operates the Meredith Whole Living Center on Main Street. She is a Certified Authentic Leadership Coach with certifications in Sadhana Yoga and Jikiden Reiki. She holds a master of arts degree in women’s studies and has over 10 years of experience in non-profit leadership and community development.
Janet Sanguedolce is a celebrated artist and musician in Meredith. Sanguedolce completed a master's program in art education and studio art at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, NH where she worked as an adjunct professor.
For more information about GMP or volunteer opportunities, please call 603.279.9015, email gmp@greatermeredith.org or visit the website at www.greatermeredith.org
