Left to right, Kim Stevenson, LRCC faculty, Sonia Trombley, class of 2023, Madison Andrews, class of 2024, and Kendall Lawson, class of 2023. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College hosted Girls Inc. of Manchester in their Automotive facility on July 29. Girls from ages 11 to 16 visited stations throughout the shop to engage in interactive tutorials on changing tires, wiper blades, headlight bulbs, and checking tire tread. LRCC’s state-of-the-art auto facilities fit in perfectly for the group’s summer theme of “Planes, Trains, & Automobiles.”

This experience was headed by LRCC faculty member Kim Stevenson, who is the only female college-level auto instructor in the state of New Hampshire. Stevenson, a Toyota T-TEN specialist, believes strongly in the Girls Inc. mission and hopes that these kinds of efforts will result in more female interest in this field.

