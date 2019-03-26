GILMANTON — All five Destination Imagination teams at Gilmanton School participated at the regional tournament at Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith on March 9. The two Rising Stars teams for students in grades kindergarten and first are non-competitive. They perform, but are not judged. For 20 years, the Destination Imagination program, formerly known as Odyssey of the Mind, has challenged students to showcase their technical, theatrical, and problem solving skills. In competition, the team must assemble their stage and props, and perform their skit, in eight minutes.
Two teams from Gilmanton placed first at the Meredith tournament. The teams, one at the elementary level and one at the middle school level, won in their categories to advance to the state tournament in Nashua on Saturday, March 30.
The elementary team, made up of students in grades three through five and called “The 16 Blue Kids Group,” competed in the On Target team challenge. They produced a skit about a castle on a remote island, featuring two robbers who steal a golden egg laying platypus. During the performance, pilot David Connors operates a drone, designed to land in specific target areas, as well as performing several payload drops. Silas Reed and Kyren Whitmore, the robbers, arrive on the scene via boat, traveling through high waves and risky conditions. Princess Emma Faller and Knight Wesley Roberts welcome them to the castle, unaware, while Maria Maia narrates the action. A homemade launcher also delivers golden nuggets. Team managers Diana Connors and Judy Wilson provided guidance. There is no adult interference in their solutions, which is particularly challenging for the adults.
The middle school team of students in grades six through eight, called “Houston We Have a Problem,” chose the Game On challenge. They created their version of the game of Life, including designing a container into which all four team members and their props fit. Julie Pugh, Ryder McKay, Jackson Reed, and Ella Kelliher each portray a character from a different time period. The team incorporates humorous improvisation into their skit. A large spinner, constructed of a plywood circle, a bicycle wheel, and duct tape straps, and worn by Ryder, is called The Game Gizmo. Each player spins the wheel, discovering their career, marriage, children, and payday options. The team's creation rely heavily on duct tape. Team managers Eileen Pugh and Judy Wilson oversee meetings, supply snacks, and help team members focus on their tasks.
The second middle school team, “The Spaghetti Yetis,” placed second in their challenge, called Monster Effects, and involves building a structure that withstands heavy weights. Team members Natalie Clay, Zavien Whitmore, Brady Gardner, and Cailin Tarr created a costume for their Spaghetti Yeti. Team managers Melissa and Bruce Clay supervise meetings, gather materials, and encourage team members to do their best.
Gilmanton School DI Co-Coordinators Donna Rondolet and Judy Wilson have teams begin meeting in October, with one meeting per week until January, when meetings increase to twice a week or more. Through brainstorming sessions, scripts are written, scenery painted, props created, and costumes are designed and sewn.
Gilmanton School DI teams are appreciative of the individuals who volunteered as appraisers at the tournaments, who were Robin Van Amburg, Diana Connors, Bruce Clay, Fawn Kutuk, and Jason Clay.
