GILFORD — First United Methodist Church of Gilford continues its tradition of serving bean-hole beans as part of its Harvest Supper on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Cooking beans in the ground may have originated with the New England Native American tribes. The method was used by marching regiments as they arrived at their destination, and the cook had arrived earlier to prepare the beans buried in holes with hot rocks, so that troops could be fed immediately. The tradition continued into peace time with Grange suppers, Old Home Day suppers and church suppers throughout New England. Today, few of these public suppers continue the tradition of cooking their beans underground.

