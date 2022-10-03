GILFORD — First United Methodist Church of Gilford continues its tradition of serving bean-hole beans as part of its Harvest Supper on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Cooking beans in the ground may have originated with the New England Native American tribes. The method was used by marching regiments as they arrived at their destination, and the cook had arrived earlier to prepare the beans buried in holes with hot rocks, so that troops could be fed immediately. The tradition continued into peace time with Grange suppers, Old Home Day suppers and church suppers throughout New England. Today, few of these public suppers continue the tradition of cooking their beans underground.
For over 50 years, the Methodist Church has proudly carried on this tradition. On the Friday before the dinner, the beans are par-boiled, placed in iron pots with maple syrup, salt pork and spices. In the late afternoon the pots are moved to the holes lined with red hot stones. The holes have been prepared by keeping a wood fire burning in them the entire day. After covering the holes, the pots are left in the ground for 24 hours. Saturday afternoon the pots are uncovered, lifted out and moved to the dining hall for serving.
Folks return year after year to get their favorite — either dark red kidney beans or white beans — both cooked with maple syrup from a local farm. Besides beans, dinners are served with all-you-can-eat corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, homemade rolls, butter, and apple or pumpkin pie. There are two seatings, at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
To see the beans uncovered, lifted from their holes and carried into the church, the community is welcome to the back parking lot at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
First United Methodist Church is at 18 Wesley Way. For more information and reservations, call 603-524-3289, and leave a name and phone number for a reservation if the office is closed.
