GILFORD — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation has been selected as the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program recipient for the month of February. The program was launched in October 2015, designed to support local nonprofits through the sale of reusable bags.
When a customer purchases one of the reusable shopping bags, Hannaford donates $1 to that organization, according to Brian Burns, store manager for the Gilford Hannaford store. Assistant Director Karen Switzer offered many thanks to Burns for his support.
Switzer said, “These funds will go to our Friends of the Foundation Operating Fund which helps us get all of the background work done to complete our mission to promote and encourage scholarships and opportunities of higher education among residents of the Lakes Region...Presently we have over 250 donors that we serve. We screen applications and distribute scholarships for each of these donors and we are always working to encourage new scholarships to assist area students.”
Executive Director Paulette Loughlin added that she hoped many people in the area would shop at the Gilford Hannaford during the month and purchase a bag to take their groceries home. She said, "We have a motto at the office that a drop in the bucket, even the smallest, eventually will get us a bucketful of support...every drops counts. We hope that many in the community help to fill our bucket and can be part of this special fundraiser."
For more information about the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, visit lrscholarship.org, or call 603-527-3533.
