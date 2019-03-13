MANCHESTER — Veterans Count is the recipient of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program at the supermarket located at 1425 Lake Shore Road in Gilford for the month of March.
Throughout the month of March, $1 from every community Bbag purchased at the Gilford location will be donated to Veterans Count, the philanthropic arm of Easterseals Military & Veterans Services.
“Veterans Count is grateful to be chosen as the beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program,” said Kathy Flynn, Veterans Count director of development. “The support from the Community Bags brings much needed awareness of Easterseals Military & Veterans Services and Veterans Count to the Lakes Region.”
For more information about Veterans Count visit, vetscount.org/nh.
