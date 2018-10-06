GILFORD — The Gilford Farmers Market will continue from Oct. 6 through Dec. 8 on alternating Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gilford Youth Center, 8 Potter Hill Road. The Market will be held on Oct. 6 and 20, Nov. 3 and 17, and conclude on Dec. 8. Free parking is located in the Gilford Community Church parking lot.
Area farmers will be there with an assortment of fall produce, plus what is grown in greenhouses. There is fresh frozen locally grown lamb, eggs, maple syrup and maple products, plus relishes, pickled vegetables and other items. The Gilford Historical Society will also have their Woodshed coffee and Goody Good doughnut table.
Our craftspeople will help you get started on your Christmas shopping (for gifts or for yourself). On Oct. 6, Nov. 3, and Dec. 8th, a member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen will be there with an assortment of her braided rugs. She also will take orders for custom designed rugs for that special spot.
There is a wide variety of other handcrafted items that would make perfect gifts for Christmas, including quilts and quilted items, bags, totes, aprons, and other items. A popular item as cold weather approaches are mittens that are made from recycled woolen sweaters and lined with the softest fleece and each pair is different, no two alike.
