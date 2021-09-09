GILFORD — Twenty years ago, 32-year-old Tom Guerin responded to an ad in the Laconia Citizen for a custodial position at Gilford Community Church. Tom and his wife Jen had recently moved from Belmont to Gilford; Tom was hoping to find a job closer to home. Tom’s resume included working at UPS, Joyce Janitorial Services, and Jimmy Borders Movers.
Tom was interviewed by the Maintenance Committee Chairs Dick Peterson and Jerry LaCroix. A few days later, they called and offered him the position. On July 7, 2001, he began working at the church. During Tom’s tenure, the church has had six different administrative assistants, but only one custodian.
Tom mentioned that the church has significantly changed from when he started. “The sanctuary and fellowship hall have been expanded, the parsonage converted to a garage, and perhaps most significantly the construction of the Gilford Youth Center.” When asked what he likes most about working at the church he quickly said, “Every day I do something different. One day I’m inside cleaning, the next day outside cutting the grass. Lots of days something unexpected arises, or something breaks, and I need to deal with it. I enjoy the diversity of things I do.”
And what does Tom not enjoy doing, “I don’t look forward to those huge snowstorms, nor do I particularly like weeding.” Although Tom is not one to toot his own horn, Reverend Graham mentioned that “Tom is terrific at fixing things and figuring out stuff that baffles me.”
Although the work of a custodian is often under-appreciated, it is vitally important to a church or any institution with a facility. Graham noted that “Your first impression of the church is made before you step inside. If the grounds are unkept or the parking lot messy, it is not easy to overcome that impression. Once inside, it is important that the floors and carpets are clean, the restrooms clean and stocked, and clutter is kept to a minimum. While I don’t affirm the old axiom that ‘cleanliness is next to godliness,’ it is important that the church be clean and in excellent condition.”
Congratulations to Tom for his 20 Years of Service to Gilford Community Church.
Janet Haley and Sue Ross, chairs of the pastor/staff relations committee added, “Our staff is crucial to our success. So, we want Tom to know we are grateful for his many years of service and dedication, as our Custodian, to maintaining our church campus, which has grown over the years and is used daily by not only the church membership but also numerous outside groups. This is by no means an easy task.
Again, thank-you Tom for your 20 years of working for GCC and we hope you will continue to be around for many more.”
“Tom, how many more years would you like to work?” “Oh, I don’t know. Until I can’t move.” He added with a chuckle.
