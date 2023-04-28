Moulton Farms

Several free garden related workshops are part of Moulton Farm’s “Gardening Day” on May 6, including a behind the scenes look at vegetable growing practices and a farm tour. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., most of the day's workshops are free, and registration is not required. For more information, visit MoultonFarm.com. (Courtesy photo)

 Benjamin Kelley

MEREDITH — Kick off the 2023 gardening season by attending “Gardening Day” on Saturday, May 6, at Moulton Farm’s garden center. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide gardeners of all experience levels with inspiration and knowledge.

At 9 a.m., get a behind the scenes look at how the farm grows vegetables for their farm market. This walking tour will include, depending on weather and growing conditions, the farm’s greenhouses, hydroponic house, high tunnels for growing early season tomatoes and cucumbers, and some of the farm’s fields.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.