Several free garden related workshops are part of Moulton Farm’s “Gardening Day” on May 6, including a behind the scenes look at vegetable growing practices and a farm tour. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., most of the day's workshops are free, and registration is not required. For more information, visit MoultonFarm.com. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Kick off the 2023 gardening season by attending “Gardening Day” on Saturday, May 6, at Moulton Farm’s garden center. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide gardeners of all experience levels with inspiration and knowledge.
At 9 a.m., get a behind the scenes look at how the farm grows vegetables for their farm market. This walking tour will include, depending on weather and growing conditions, the farm’s greenhouses, hydroponic house, high tunnels for growing early season tomatoes and cucumbers, and some of the farm’s fields.
From noon until 1 p.m., the Lake Winnipesaukee Association will present a free workshop on native New Hampshire plant species for your landscape and best shoreline fertilizer practices. No pre-registration is needed.
At 1 p.m., a free workshop, "Kickstarting Your Perennial Garden," will cover perennials and perennial gardens. The presenter is a special guest from Van Berkum Nursery, a commercial grower specializing in growing perennial plants. A question and answer session will follow the workshop. No pre-registration is needed.
During the day, a representative from coast of Maine soil and fertilizer company will be available to answer questions about the many soils, amendments, composts, and fertilizers that are available in the farm’s garden center.
In addition to the free events, the farm is hosting a hands-on workshop starting at 10:30 a.m. Participants will plant a container garden or window box to take home with plants they choose from the farm’s garden center. Space is limited and pre-registration is required for this $30 workshop. Register by calling the farm at 603-279-3915.
Moulton Farm, located at 18 Quarry Road, off Route 25. The farm practices sustainable agriculture and is dedicated to providing the highest quality fruits and vegetables while preserving its rich soil for future generations. In addition to growing its own produce, the farm offers vegetable plants, herbs, annuals, perennials, fruit trees, and garden supplies, including soils and amendments. Also available at the farm are baked goods and prepared foods from the farm’s kitchen and bakery, seafood from Sal’s Fresh Seafood, cider doughnuts from Cider Bellies, and a quality selection of meats, cheeses, and other items from northern New England producers.
