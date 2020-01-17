MEREDITH — The Friends of the Meredith Library will host a book sale at the Meredith Public Library Thursday, Feb. 13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Book donations for the sale will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 7.
With the purchase of a first-time membership, new members will receive a canvas tote to fill once with books from the sale. Memberships are $15 for individuals, $25 for a family, and $50 for a business, and may be updated during the event. Book dealers are welcome and scanners are permitted.
For more information about Friends of the Meredith Library, call 603-520-0434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.