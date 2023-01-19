New Hampshire residents are invited to a free educational conference hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association New England Region for individuals living with dementia and their families. The two-day New England Family Conference will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4.
The virtual event is free and open to individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, family caregivers and the general public. New this year, live translation in Spanish will be offered during the entire conference.
“People living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers face special challenges. Connecting families with useful information to understand what to expect can help them prepare to meet the changes ahead. This conference is about helping provide those families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease with the tools and support to navigate the difficult journey,” said Jim Wessler, New England regional leader for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Experts in the field of care and support will share practical and concrete recommendations, resources, and guidance in the care and support for those living a life with dementia. Sessions include Living Well with Cognitive Challenges: Tips and Strategies; Creating a Healthy and Safe Environment for Living with Dementia; Expressive Therapy: A Little-Known Formula for Easing Stress and Anxiety; and a special Spanish-language caregiver session. The two-day program also features a panel of individuals living with Alzheimer’s as well as a panel of caregivers.
Currently in New England there are more than 302,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease, and roughly 596,000 individuals serving as unpaid family caregivers. For a full list of sessions, topics, and speakers, and to register for the New England Family Conference, visit alzfamilyconference.org.
For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
