New Hampshire residents are invited to a free educational conference hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association New England Region for individuals living with dementia and their families. The two-day New England Family Conference will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4.

The virtual event is free and open to individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, family caregivers and the general public. New this year, live translation in Spanish will be offered during the entire conference.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.