If this is your year to buy a new boat, the New England Boat Show February 8-16 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center is a great place to start. Here are some tips for exploring New England’s biggest boat show.
Do your research before the show. Know what type of boat you are interested in. Visit a local dealer, explore boating blogs, or getting advice from boaters you know.
Pre-shop the brands you are most interested in on the dealer(s) website.
Purchase from a dealer where you do your boating
Plot a course at the show; make a list of the brands you're most interested in.
Make a deal – with a manufacturer or with a dealer.
Remember to take your time to review the boat and options
Have a game plan
Most boat buyers have an idea about the kind of boating they’d like to pursue and the kind of boat they’d like to own, be it a pontoon boat, bowrider, or a watersports tow boat. If that’s the case, you can narrow down the list of boats and dealers you want to see at the show. You can do some research ahead of time so you can start by looking at some specific models.
Next, plot a course through the show. Check the New England Boat Show website for the list of manufacturers and dealers that will be in attendance, with a map of the show floor you can use to find their location and plan a route through the aisles. Consider shopping the show on a weekday when there are fewer attendees and dealers have more time to talk about your specific boating needs.
As you walk the show, take notes and pictures to remind yourself what you liked or didn’t like about the boats you looked at. There’s often a sign displayed with each boat that lists its price, features and options – take a picture.
Purchase from a local dealer
Do your homework on your local dealer where you do your boating. With economic times being good, most marinas are not open shops. Meaning if you want access to slips, valet or service repairs you have to be a current customer or become a customer by purchasing a boat from that dealership. It may sound strange to non-boaters who sometimes ask why turn business away? Marinas are struggling to find help. To keep their quality control high, they are focused on their long-term customers. Make sure when purchasing the boat you considered the entire marina amenities and offerings.
Make a deal
Boat and engine manufacturers invest a lot of money in setting up for a boat show, and they are there to do business. Manufacturers often offer dealers incentives to help sell boats at a show, and the dealers will be in a mood to deal. Make sure to ask what the incentives are and when they expire. With better economic times, manufacturers are doing short time windows of incentives. Don’t think you can get the same deal once the incentives expire.
Don't See Exactly What You Want?
If the boat model you see at the show is not exactly what you are looking for – maybe you don’t like the color, are looking for a certain accessory, or the show has a bigger engine or more accessories than you can afford – ask the dealer if he has a similar model back at the dealership or on order for later delivery that would be more to your liking. Most dealer websites have all their boats in-stock and on order on their website. Check their inventory. Do your homework on the dealer’s website. While some manufacturer discounts are only good for the duration of the show, most dealers just want to sell boats, and if the boat you really want is back at the dealership, lock the deal in with a refundable deposit and view it at the dealership.
Dealers often don’t have the sales force to staff a boat show, and will fill in with extra employees from other departments, or even family members or friends. Before you ask for an in-depth tour of a boat or a serious discussion on price, make sure you are talking to a qualified member of the sales staff.
First-Time Boat Buyers
If you are a first-time buyer, tell the dealer representative so that they can make sure they are matching you with the boat and the way you intend to use it. . A good salesperson will want the first-time buyer to have a great experience – they’d like to sell you your first boat and your next boat – and will offer advice on selecting the best model, the best power option, point out the value of certain accessories, or help your consider costs of ownership.
Keep shopping
A big boat show can be overwhelming. There’s so much to see and so many people, and a lot of walking and talking. Never pressure yourself to make a decision at the show, especially if you’re tired at the end of the day.
If you’re torn between two or three similar models, either come back the next day when you’re fresh or make plans to revisit those boats at the dealership. Let the dealer know you’d like to come to his store and look at the boat in a quieter setting. Make sure if the dealer incentives are going to expire that you leave a refundable deposit to secure your boat show deals and the boat you want.
