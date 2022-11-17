LACONIA — Join Laconia Public Library's many weekly Storytimes. The newest Storytime offering is "Baby Bookworms" — developed for the youngest patrons, from birth to age 2. This month’s sessions will be Mondays at 2 p.m.
Tuesdays feature Sensory Storytime at 2 p.m. Participants will read, sing, play, and create a sensory art project. Best suited for birth to age 6.
Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Geared toward children birth to age 3, this program is a chance for active toddlers to sing, dance, listen to stories, and make a craft.
Thursdays are for Preschool Pals at 10 a.m., an hour of fun for ages 3-6. Participants will read books, use the felt board, and incorporate music and crafts that are appropriate for the preschool-aged crowd.
There is just one Move and Groove session on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m., a high-energy program for birth to age 6.
Lego Club is best suited for ages 5-12, will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.
Ricky was a rock who couldn’t roll like his friends, so we will help him get rolling at Tinker Time on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m. For ages 5-12.
Feeling crafty this holiday season? Participants will make cute glitter cupcake ornaments on Friday, Dec. 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Make a Book Page Snowman Card to share with a friend on Saturday, Dec. 10. Drop in from 10 to noon.
Kids through teens are welcome to create glitter snowman ornaments on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 to noon.
Festive origami tree and box on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. Best suited for older children and preteens 9-12. These crafts are drop-in, come any time during the scheduled event.
Teens also have some festive programs this month. Start the month off with Mica Powder Soap Painting on Friday, Dec. 2, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18.
Tuesday, Dec. 6, mug decorating with paint pens and camp mugs at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18.
The Dungeons and Dragons Club meets Monday, Dec. 5, from 3-6 p.m. for its final session. Space is limited, sign up is required.
The Manga Club meets on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 p.m. Teen Clubs are restricted to ages 13-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.