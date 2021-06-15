NEW HAMPTON — New Hampton Farmers Market opens June 26, offering fresh local veggies, meats, eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, maple syrup, baked goods, soaps, gift items, crafts, wooden puzzles, free music and more.
Accepting new vendors: www.OpenAirMarketNH.com.
Located on Townhouse Road at the Historical Townhouse in New Hampton, off Route 104. Just a few miles from Exit 23. Look for the signs — find us on facebook. Open Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission, free parking, open to the public. June - October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.