TILTON — The Daniel Webster Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold its 32nd annual Dinner Banquet Auction on Friday, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at La Piece The Room in Riverfront Place, 322 Main St.
Masks and sanitizer will be provided, and only 100 tickets will be sold. Social distancing guidelines will allow for only six people per table.
Tickets are available through July 25, $80 for an individual and $105 for a couple. Tickets for guests under 18 years of age are $45. All attending youth will be entered to win a new firearm donated by Marshall Firearms. Sponsor tickets are $285, and include a 1 in 5 chance of winning a gun of their choice from the offered selection. Legacy Greenwing Sponsor tickets for youths under 21 are $240, and include dinner and a 1 in 5 chance of winning a single shot .410 or 20 gauge shotgun. Sponsor ticket holders need not be present to win.
To purchase tickets or for information, contact Pete Spear at 603-729-0214, Steve Saulten at 603-289-2109 or James Cropsey, area chair, at 603-286-9633.
