LOUDON, N.H. – Anyone who’s ever dreamed of being a race car driver can make it come true while helping children in need throughout New England on Friday, May 14. Laps for Charity offers anyone with a need for speed the opportunity to drive his or her own vehicle on one of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s famed racing surfaces as well as ride in the official NHMS pace car with proceeds benefitting the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.
“Race fans are always asking us if they can drive on the racetrack,” said Danielle Cyr, director for SCCNH and marketing manager for NHMS. “This is the perfect opportunity to give them the chance to experience the thrill of being behind the wheel at their favorite speedway while helping local kids in need.”
This year’s first two Laps for Charity events (May 14 and June 11) will take drivers on the 1.6-mile full road course for the first time. Used by sports car and racing club enthusiasts throughout the season, it utilizes different parts of “The Magic Mile,” where the NASCAR stars race each summer, plus an extension on the hill behind the backstretch. Drivers will start on pit road, proceed through the chicanes in turns one and two, cruise down the backstretch, turn right up on the hill, which will lead them to the steeply-banked bowl before returning them to the backstretch to continue through the chicanes in turns three and four and complete the lap by racing down the frontstretch to cross the famous Granite Stripe.
Full road course map: NHMS.com/Documents/1-6-Mile-Full-Road-Course.pdf
Three group laps in your own vehicle or a ride in the NHMS pace car is $50 per vehicle and includes a photo in victory lane. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, VIP sessions are available for $150 per vehicle and include the opportunity to be the only vehicle on the road course during your laps plus a photo in victory lane. Limited spots are available and advance registration is required at SpeedwayCharities.org/Events/#NewHampshire.
Future Laps for Charity events will offer the chance to drive on the 1.058-mile oval as well as the 1.6-mile full road course and be posted on the SCCNH events page.
Funds raised from this event will be added to those raised throughout the year and then distributed this December in the form of grants to local organizations that focus on children’s services. For more information, please contact New Hampshire Chapter Director Danielle Cyr at DCyr@NHMS.com.
Keep track of all of the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities events on the charity website and by following on Facebook (@SCC.NH), Twitter (@SCCNHMS) and Instagram (@SCCNHMS). To donate directly to SCCNH, please visit SpeedwayCharities.org/Donate/#NewHampshire.
