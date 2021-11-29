GILFORD — The 36th annual Ray Wixson Memorial Senior Holiday Dinner will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road. This event is put on every year by the members of the Gilford Rotary Club to thank the seniors of Gilford for their many contributions to Gilford over the years.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s dinner will again be a drive thru/curbside pickup affair with meals available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. These will be traditional turkey dinners with stuffing and all the “fixings” in a carry home tray.
Gilford residents aged 62 and older are welcome to sign-up for this delicious and free holiday meal, make sure to register today. Leave a message with your name and phone number for Gilford Rotarian Sandy McGonagle at 603-524-3134 to reserve your meal.
Gilford Rotary meets Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church Fellowship Hall, Potter Hill Road.
