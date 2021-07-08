WEIRS BEACH — The Bel Airs return to the Weirs community park for a free concert on Saturday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to bring lawn chairs to place on the grassy tiered seating area. Find a spot facing the stage and relax listening to your old favorites. Enjoy the comfortable sound system, plenty of parking and state of the art restrooms.
The Bel Airs are a five member Acappella Doo Wop and Oldies vocal group. They usually draw a healthy crowd and it is not uncommon to see many standing up dancing and swaying to the harmonized music and of course everyone joins in clapping and doing the hand jive.
This genre of harmonizing began in the 40s and 50s and hasn't changed much. There is little or no instrumentation and, of course, the “Doo-wop doo -top,” the made up words that replace the instruments.
The Weirs Community Park Association is sponsoring this FREE event at the Weirs Community Park's outdoor Amphitheater. The show starts at 6:30 pm. The Weirs Park Amphitheater is located at 49 Lucerne Ave., Weirs Beach behind the Weirs Beach Fire Station. In the event of rain, the show will be set up inside the Weirs Community Park Hall right next to the park. So visitors should be sure to come rain or shine.
For more information contact: The Weirs Community Park Amphitheater and Pavilion are available to reserve for special events. parks@city.lacoinia.nh.us or 524-5046.
