LACONIA — Leaders and managers of state, local, tribal, military, federal and international law enforcement agencies attend an annual 10-week Leadership Program at the FBI National Academy. Participation is by invitation only, through a nomination process. Classes are held on the FBI campus in Quantico, Va., ranging from forensic science to health and fitness.
The community is invited on Monday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building as Dave Perkins, chief deputy sheriff of Belknap County, shares his experience at the academy.
For more information, follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.