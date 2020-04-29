DEDHAM, Mass. — D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches delivered lunch to employees in the emergency room at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on April 22, as part of the new Every Day Heroes program. The program benefits healthcare workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in New England communities.
New England Authentic Eats, LLC, parent company of Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo's, provides the program to hospitals, assisted living facilities, medical offices, urgent care clinics and other healthcare facilities.
Deliveries include 16 extra large Papa Gino’s cheese pizzas, or three D’Angelo’s sandwich boxes of 10 sandwiches each.
The restaurants plan to deliver meals to healthcare workers at facilities across New England every week for the next eight weeks. Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo's are asking the community to suggest healthcare facilities to receive meal deliveries by Tweeting @PapaGinos using #pizzamyheart, @DAngelo using #everydayheroes, or emailing suggestions to pizzamyheart@papaginos.com or everydayheroes@dangelos.com.
The health and safety of the healthcare workers and the delivery team members is a priority, and donations will be carried out using proper social distancing practices, no-contact delivery, and in coordination with facility representatives.
“We all know that our healthcare workers on the frontlines of combatting this pandemic are the heroes of this situation,” said New England Authentic Eats Chief Executive Officer Tom Sterrett. “As a local company with deep roots in the communities we serve, we want to do our small part to fuel and care for the people who are caring for us during this crisis.”
This program is an extension of ongoing community giving. Both brands reward everyday heroes monthly with free food deliveries, including first responders, teachers and animal rescue workers, who are essential to their communities.
