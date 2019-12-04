SANBORNTON — Sanbornton non-profits are joining together again this year to present “Christmas in Sanbornton” on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Christmas Craft Fair, Wreath Sale and Cookie Walk is at Sanbornton Historical Society, 520 Sanborn Road. Local craftsmen and artisans will have handicrafts for sale. A soup and sandwich lunch will be available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The fair will also feature a Cookie Walk, where a baker’s dozen of homemade treats is available for $4. The Society will also raffle off a handmade quilt, a painting by a local artist, and an antique doll. Christmas wreaths for sale are handcrafted, made from fresh New Hampshire greens, and decorated with weather-resistant red velvet bows. Proceeds go to maintenance of the historic Lane Tavern and other projects.
A pancake breakfast and Christmas Mission Fair will take place at Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC, 21 Meetinghouse Hill Road. Breakfast of pancakes, bacon, fruit and refreshments, 8:30-10 a.m., is $6, or free under age five. The book, bake, and baubles sale is 8:30 a.m.-noon, with gently-used books, baked goods, and Christmas items, including new fairly traded gifts from Serrv, and olivewood ornaments and nativities from Bethlehem, Israel. Proceeds will go to church ministries and Serrv International. For details, call 603-286-3018, or visit www.uccsanbornton.org.
Sanbornton Public Library, 27 Meetinghouse Hill Road, is hosting a book sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and storytime and craft sessions at at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The annual Country Christmas Fair at the First Baptist Church, 17 Church Lane, is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will feature a variety of vendors, handmade crafts, Christmas gifts, baked foods and candies. A continental breakfast and lunch, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., will serve soups, hotdogs and beverages. Proceeds of the fair will go to ABC church missions.
