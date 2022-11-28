Last Night Wolfeboro is planning free family-friendly events including ice skating sessions, bingo and performances; plus New Year’s Eve fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay (postponement date Jan. 1). (Courtesy photo/Colby Wildlife Encounters)
WOLFEBORO — Last Night Wolfeboro 2022 features a family-friendly celebration with outdoor ice skating, live performances, crafts, games and 6 p.m. fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay (weather permitting). Popular performances including music and magic, will be live or streamed on Wolfeboro Community Television (WCTV-channel 25) and YouTube.
Sponsorships from businesses and donors from the Lakes Region are needed to ensure Last Night Wolfeboro can take place. “Partnering with generous businesses including our 2022 premiere sponsor Hunter’s Shop’n Save has made Last Night Wolfeboro a possibility for several years,” says Wolfeboro Selectman Linda Murray. “Our community coming together to offer a free day of activities to celebrate this year and welcome 2023 makes Wolfeboro even more special,” she adds.
Festivities begin with a week-long scavenger hunt encouraging people to experience Wolfeboro shops and businesses Dec. 24, through noon, Dec. 31. Led by Wolfeboro Boy Scout Troop 165, participants of all ages can register in mid-December on Facebook @LastNightWolfeboro.
Local trivia and history questions can be answered by visiting Wolfeboro shops and other locations. Scavenger hunt forms will also be available (by mid-December) at Wolfeboro Town Hall, 84 S. Main St., Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation, 390 Pine Hill Road, and Wolfeboro Chamber of Commerce, Railroad Ave.
Prizes will be awarded at Great Hall at Town Hall around noon on New Year’s Eve; contestants do not need to be present. Event assistance from Boy Scout Troop 165 is helping make this event happen.
Outdoor ice skating is new this year for Last Night Wolfeboro. Two free sessions will take place (weather permitting) at the temporary Brewster ice rink on campus located just off S. Main Street behind Anderson Hall (parking available). Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions at 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Signed waivers for children and adults are required as are helmets. Ice skates only; capacity may be limited.
Last Night Wolfeboro daytime events at Town Hall Dec. 31, will feature nearly two hours of interactive games, crafts, community displays and more. Afternoon events and live performances being scheduled include:
• Local singer-songwriter and recording artist, Stacey Kelleher
• Folk performers Peter Heimlich and John Petruzzelli sponsored by the Wolfeboro Senior Center and Meals, Inc.
• Puppets, music and stories by "Just Bob and Marla," 3:30 p.m.
• Wildlife Encounters live animal show at Great Hall, sponsored by The Children’s Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Escape Room — Wolfeboro Girl Scout Troop 62863; Railroad Avenue train station. A 15-minute experience with a special theme.
• BINGO sessions led by Wolfeboro Lions Club at Brewster Estabrook Hall (prizes awarded; snacks available) 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
• Magic by Brewster alumnus Yu Koriki (streamed via WCTV/YouTube)
Programming and event times are being updated as they become available. The schedule is being updated @LastNightWolfeboro on Facebook as events are finalized and are subject to change.
“Last Night Wolfeboro’s popularity has been building since this event format evolved more than five years ago,” says Wolfeboro Recreation Director Christine Collins. “Welcoming visitors and neighbors from throughout the Lakes Region and beyond spotlights everything our town has to offer including our volunteers and supportive sponsors.”
Fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay will take place — weather permitting — on Dec. 31, at 6 p.m. The weather postponement date is Saturday, Jan. 1. at 6 p.m.
Sponsorships and donations to defray programming costs are welcomed by contacting Wolfeboro Parks and Recreation Director Christine Collins, 603-569-5639, parksdirector@wolfeboronh.us.
