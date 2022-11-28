Wildlife

Last Night Wolfeboro is planning free family-friendly events including ice skating sessions, bingo and performances; plus New Year’s Eve fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay (postponement date Jan. 1). (Courtesy photo/Colby Wildlife Encounters)

WOLFEBORO — Last Night Wolfeboro 2022 features a family-friendly celebration with outdoor ice skating, live performances, crafts, games and 6 p.m. fireworks over Wolfeboro Bay (weather permitting). Popular performances including music and magic, will be live or streamed on Wolfeboro Community Television (WCTV-channel 25) and YouTube.

Sponsorships from businesses and donors from the Lakes Region are needed to ensure Last Night Wolfeboro can take place. “Partnering with generous businesses including our 2022 premiere sponsor Hunter’s Shop’n Save has made Last Night Wolfeboro a possibility for several years,” says Wolfeboro Selectman Linda Murray. “Our community coming together to offer a free day of activities to celebrate this year and welcome 2023 makes Wolfeboro even more special,” she adds.

