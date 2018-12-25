MANCHESTER — Catholic Charities USA recently donated 2,760 pounds of cheddar cheese to the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. The donation will support the one in nine New Hampshire residents who are food insecure. The New Hampshire Food Bank has already distributed the cheese throughout its network of more than 425 partner agencies across the state.
“This donation comes at a critical time as thousands of New Hampshire families are struggling to make ends meet, and we are tremendously grateful for this support,” said Eileen Groll Liponis, executive director of the New Hampshire Food Bank. “There is no doubt this donation will have a major impact as we work toward our goal of eliminating hunger in the Granite State.”
Catholic Charities USA and several member Catholic Charities agencies have facilitated a partnership with Dairy Pricing Association, a grassroots dairy farmer organization that donates excess dairy products to humanitarian causes, providing 40,000 pounds of Wisconsin Cheddar cheese to regional food banks and food pantries. CCUSA and participating agencies are funding the transportation and processing of the cheese, and will manage the distribution.
In New Hampshire, the need continues to grow. The New Hampshire Food Bank distributed nearly 13.7 million pounds of food to its partners across the state during 2017. To meet the growing demand, the New Hampshire Food Bank expects to deliver more than 14 million pounds of food by the end of this year.
For more information, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.
