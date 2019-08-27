LACONIA — The Carey House, a 40-bed shelter, needs canned corn, peas, and carrots; canned beans, tuna, and chicken; canned soups and ravioli; newborn diapers; baby wipes; disposable training pants. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be dropped off at 6 Spring St.
