GILFORD — Results of the annual Cardboard Box Sled Derby, held Feb. 26:
Most Creative Design Age 7 and Under
1. Over the Rainbow by Remzey Campione
2. Bright Light by Liam McGrath
3. Scootah by Vivian Tyler, Evelyn Tyler and Ian Tyler
Most Creative Design Ages 8 and Over
1. Glitch by Londynn Campione
2. The Deadly Flash by Tanner Olson and The American Slider by Colt French
3. Splat by Alyssa Northcutt
Best Use of Cardboard Ages 7 and Under
1. Scootah by Vivian Tyler, Evelyn Tyler and Ian Tyler
2. Bright Light by Liam McGrath
3. Over the Rainbow by Remzey Campione
Best Use of Cardboard Ages 8 and Over
1. Puppy Power by Teagan Olson
2. The Deadly Flash by Tanner Olson
3. Glitch by Londynn Campione
Most Spectacular Wipeout
1. Scootah by Vivian Tyler, Evelyn Tyler and Ian Tyler
2. Glitch by Londynn Campione
Biggest Dud Ages 8 and Over
1. The Deadly Flash by Tanner Olson
2. Puppy Power by Teagan Olson
Biggest Dud Ages 7 and Younger
1. Over the Rainbow by Remzey Campione
2. Bright Light by Liam McGrath
Fastest Sled Ages 7 and Under
1. Scootah by Vivian Tyler, Evelyn Tyler and Ian Tyler
Fastest Sled Ages 8 and over
1. The American Slider by Colt French
2. Splat by Alyssa Northcutt
3. Glitch by Londynn Campione
