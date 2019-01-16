GILFORD — The veterans support nonprofit based in the Lakes Region, Camp Resilience, recently hired its first full-time employee. Alyssa Tetreault-Mosher joined the group Jan. 2, as program coordinator. Mosher maintains the group’s office located, at the Fireside Inn and Suites complex.
“When we started Camp Resilience five years ago, we did so with a concept of service for veterans suffering the visible and invisible wounds of war,” said founder Kurt Webber. “As a start-up, we relied 100% on volunteers to accomplish the goals we set for the organization,” he added. Camp Resilience has proven to be a successful grass-roots effort for veterans from throughout the Northeast, with an ever-increasing need for the services it provides to veterans. The growth of the program has taken it from a few four-day sessions per year to 20 sessions in 2019, with ambitious plans to expand to 40 sessions annually by 2022.
“In order to meet the increasing needs of this expansion, we knew it was time to hire our first program coordinator to handle all our administrative functions so our volunteers could focus on providing direct services,” said Webber. Mosher has a diverse background in the work requirements the Camp Resilience Board felt were essential to continue moving the organization forward. She and her husband make their home in Madison. Joining Mosher as the newest team member is Dr. Peggy Laneri, a retired VA psychologist. Dr. Laneri joins as a member of the nonprofit group’s advisory board. Prior to joining the advisory board, Dr. Laneri was the director of the Worcester, Massachusetts VA Center, and a frequent volunteer facilitator for Camp Resilience sessions. She is also a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. “Peggy has been a tremendous asset to Camp Resilience as a facilitator and friend so it was a natural progression for us to invite her to bring her talents and experience to our Advisory Board,” said Webber.
In addition to Mosher and Laneri, Camp Resilience has also added a part-time development officer, with plans to add an executive director later in the spring, as funding permits.
Anyone interested in volunteering or giving to the work of Camp Resilience may contact info@camp-resilience.org, or visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CampResilience.
