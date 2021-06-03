WOLFEBORO — In June, Burnt Timber Brewing & Tavern in Wolfeboro renews its longstanding partnership with the Wright Museum as Business Partner of the month. The partnership is part of the museum’s Business Partner program.
During the month of June, Burnt Timber will provide a 20 percent discount on the alcohol portion of any bill to those who show a Wright Museum receipt, admission sticker, or member card. In return, The Wright will provide half off admission for up to two people in one party with a Burnt Timber Tavern receipt, dated June 1 through June 30.
According to Eddie Michno, owner of Burnt Timber, which recently opened an outdoor “beer garden,” the opportunity to again work with The Wright reflects a long-term commitment to the community.
“We want everyone in town to work together,” he said. “It creates a better experience for locals and visitors.”
Mike Culver, executive director of The Wright, said he appreciates Burnt Timber’s support, which he said translates into more visitors.
“I know they send people to other businesses and talk about us to their customers,” he said. “That word of mouth referral is huge for us, especially from a place like Burnt Timber, which is becoming a destination in town.”
To learn more about The Wright, visit wrightmuseum.org.
To learn more about Burnt Timber Brewing & Tavern, located just minutes from The Wright in Wolfeboro, visit burnttimbertavern.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.