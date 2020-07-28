LACONIA — Brenda's Ride, started by Brenda and John Ganong, and formerly known as the Winnipesaukee Ride Against Breast Cancer, benefits the Anderson/Ganong Oncology Department.
Brenda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997, and lung cancer in 2015. Her mother lost her battle with cancer April 29, 2020.
The annual ride is Saturday, Aug. 1. Registration is 8:30-9:30 a.m., and the ride starts at 10 a.m. The route leaves from the Broken Spoke, goes to Waterville Valley, and returns for a cookout, live music and raffles. Ride cost is $25 if pre-registered, and $30 the day of the ride.
Support for the ride comes from local businesses like Faro's, Looney Bin, Crazy Gringo, The Broken Spoke, and South Shore Meat Packing Co. Music will feature Axis and Blues Brothers. Sean Sullivan and Al Graton led the ride for many years, and still support the event.
For more information, call 603-409-4949.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.