FRANKLIN — Peabody Place, a new residential senior living community which will open on Saturday, April 2.
Peabody Place is pet-welcoming and features well-appointed apartments with private bathrooms, oversized windows and unique views of the Winnipesaukee River. Amenities include common space for gathering on all floors, a 24-hour emergency response system, memory care services, apartments in a dedicated section of the building, personal transportation services, a beauty and barber shop, an exercise and wellness room and easy access to downtown Franklin.
The first phase of the project is now completed and is dedicated to individuals interested in an assisted living environment. Phase two will include constructing a new independent living facility on that location and is expected to be completed in late 2022. Both phases are being integrated into a single three-story building that features a granite and brick façade and large manor windows. The 63,632 square foot Peabody Place will more than double its original capacity and will include 45 assisted living apartments, 13 memory care apartments and 16 independent living apartments.
Funding totaling $26 million was approved through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program in November 2020. The building was designed by EGA P.C. Engelberth Construction is building the facility and the engineering work is being conducted by Nobis Engineering. Advisory work is being provided by RS Consulting and North Country and the Northern Community Investment Corporation.
